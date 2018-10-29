Image copyright Google Image caption The crash was close to the Inchyra Hotel

A 65-year-old man has sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a car and a motor scooter in central Scotland.

The collision took place in Grangemouth on Sunday evening, close to the Inchyra Hotel.

A white Renault Clio and a Yamaha VP300 scooter crashed in the Grange Road area of the town at about 19:00.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he is being treated.

Sgt David Marr of Police Scotland said: "This was a serious road traffic collision in which a man suffered life threatening injuries and our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage to get in touch to help officers with their investigation into what happened."