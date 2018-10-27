Tayside and Central Scotland

Two boys who went missing in Dundee are found safe

  • 27 October 2018

Police say they have traced two young brothers who went missing in Dundee.

Steven Gallacher, 11, and his 12-year-old brother Christopher went missing at about 14:00 BST in the city centre.

Police Scotland said they have now been traced safe and well.

The public have been thanked for their assistance in the search.

