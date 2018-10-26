Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Joe Brown scraped the chainsaw down his victim's head and shoulder

A bare-chested man who tried to kill a stranger at a Dundee golf course with a chainsaw has been jailed for eight years and three months.

Joe Brown, 45, approached Arthur Innes, 61, as he prepared to play golf with two friends at Caird Park.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Brown scraped the chainsaw down the right side of his victim's head and the top of his right shoulder.

Brown admitted attempting to murder Mr Innes on 2 May.

Lord Matthews told Brown: "This was a dreadful offence. It was like something out of a horror film.

"This was a man going out to play golf and then being confronted by someone with a chainsaw.

"It must have been unimaginable."

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at Caird Park in Dundee

The court heard previously that Brown walked up to Mr Innes's friend Ian Martin and said: "Madness is in the eyes, madness is in the eyes."

Mr Martin, who backed away, said the accused was smiling and his eyes were bulging out of his head.

He was wearing no top and no shoes. Seconds later Brown pulled the chainsaw cord and it started immediately.

Mr Innes was wedged between cars in the car park and could not escape.

Brown raised the chainsaw and brought it down towards his victim, who put up his arm to protect himself and was struck on the upper arm.

Significant scar

Prosecutor Owen Mullan said: "The accused struck against Mr Innes with the chainsaw, scraping it down the right side of his head and the top of his right shoulder.

"As the accused did this Mr Innes turned to face him, put his head down and barged into him, forcing him backwards."

The court heard the accused then ran off after dropping the chainsaw.

Doctors who treated Mr Innes at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee said he was lucky the wounds were not deeper.

He suffered a significant scar to his arm and another lesser scar to his head.

Brown, who also admitted assault and drugs charges, will be supervised for a further three years on his release from prison.