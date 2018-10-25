Police have confirmed that a body found near Comrie on Wednesday was that of missing man Richard Forster.

Keen cyclist Mr Foster, 71, was last seen leaving his home in the Perth and Kinross village early on Monday morning.

Formal identification of the body has now taken place and Mr Foster's family have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

He added: "We would like to take this opportunity to again thank the members of the public who responded to or shared our appeals for information.

"Your help was very much appreciated by ourselves and also by Richard's family."