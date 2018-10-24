Image copyright Stuart cowper Image caption At least two new luxury cars were seriously damaged in the crash

A car transporter has crashed into a low bridge in Perth, causing tens of thousands of pounds of damage to luxury cars it was carrying.

The roofs of at least two new Range Rovers were crushed in the accident in Marshall Place at about 08:00.

Police were called to the scene as debris on the road caused rush-hour traffic problems.

Network Rail later tweeted to say the bridge had been inspected by engineers and was "passed fit for rail traffic".