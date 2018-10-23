Body formally identified as missing man Martyn Cruickshank
- 23 October 2018
The body of a man found near Crieff on Saturday has been formally identified as 42-year-old Martyn Cruickshank.
Mr Cruickshank was last seen in the town's Macrosty Gardens four days earlier.
Mr Cruickshank's disappearance prompted extensive searches by police, specialist units and the local mountain rescue team.
Police Scotland thanked members of the public who had joined in an organised search for Mr Cruickshank.