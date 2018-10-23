Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Martyn Cruickshank was captured on CCTV in Crieff on 16 October

The body of a man found near Crieff on Saturday has been formally identified as 42-year-old Martyn Cruickshank.

Mr Cruickshank was last seen in the town's Macrosty Gardens four days earlier.

Mr Cruickshank's disappearance prompted extensive searches by police, specialist units and the local mountain rescue team.

Police Scotland thanked members of the public who had joined in an organised search for Mr Cruickshank.