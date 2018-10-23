Bookkeeper jailed for £200,000 embezzlements
A bookkeeper who embezzled £200,000 from a health company and a fish and chip shop has been jailed for 18 months.
Jenny Lilly took £150,000 from The Real Food Cafe in Tyndrum between May 2011 and November 2015.
The 45-year-old also embezzled £50,000 from Later Life Training in Killin between January 2015 and April 2016.
A not guilty plea to embezzling £5,039 from Strathfillan Community Development Trust was accepted by prosecutors.
Stirling Sheriff Court was told that the mother-of-four stole the money while the owners of both businesses were grieving following bereavements.
The court heard that Lilly, now of Brackley, Northamptonshire, used the money to support her own B&B in Tyndrum.