Jenny Lilly was employed by both companies as a bookkeeper at the time of the offences

A bookkeeper who embezzled £200,000 from a health company and a fish and chip shop has been jailed for 18 months.

Jenny Lilly took £150,000 from The Real Food Cafe in Tyndrum between May 2011 and November 2015.

The 45-year-old also embezzled £50,000 from Later Life Training in Killin between January 2015 and April 2016.

A not guilty plea to embezzling £5,039 from Strathfillan Community Development Trust was accepted by prosecutors.

Stirling Sheriff Court was told that the mother-of-four stole the money while the owners of both businesses were grieving following bereavements.

The court heard that Lilly, now of Brackley, Northamptonshire, used the money to support her own B&B in Tyndrum.