Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Martyn Cruickshank was captured on CCTV in Crieff on Tuesday morning

Police searching for a 42-year-old man who went missing four days ago have found a body.

Martyn Cruickhank was captured by CCTV on Tuesday morning in Crieff's Macrosty Gardens.

His disappearance prompted extensive searches by police, specialist units and the local mountain rescue team.

Officers said Mr Cruickshank's family had been informed about the discovery of the body and formal identification had yet to take place.

Insp Ged Fitzpatrick said: "Our thoughts are with Martyn's family at what will be an extremely sad and difficult time.

"At this point I would like to thank the members of the public who have assisted with our searches and to all those who have shared our appeals for information.

"Missing person inquiries can be complex and the support we get from the public is always appreciated."