Witness appeal after woman seriously assaulted in Stirling
Police have appealed for a man who helped a woman who was seriously assaulted in Stirling to come forward.
The incident happened in a property in the St Ninians area on Friday 12 October.
Detectives said the man, believed to be a delivery driver, assisted the woman after the incident.
Officers said the man is Asian with limited English and stressed that he is only being sought as a witness.
He was understood to have been travelling in Springkerse that evening and drove a dark-coloured car, possibly a Toyota Avensis.