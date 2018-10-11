Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened in June near Blair Atholl

A farmer made a "controlled but unintended touchdown" in his light aircraft in the Perthshire hills while checking his livestock in June.

An AAIB report said he was distracted during his flight after spotting some of his stock were in an area they should not have been.

While focused on the task of counting his animals, he had not noticed his airspeed had reduced.

His gyroplane was damaged in the landing, but he escaped injury.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch report into the accident, which happened near Blair Atholl, said the pilot took action to prevent his aircraft from rolling over before hitting the ground.