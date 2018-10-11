Man has 4x4 assault conviction overturned

A man jailed for four years for ramming a thief with a 4x4 to stop him stealing a mountain bike has had his conviction overturned.

Gary McKnight, of Glasgow, was found guilty by a jury following a five-day trial at Falkirk Sheriff Court and sentenced in February.

Mr McKnight's conviction was overturned on appeal on 4 October.

The trial related to an incident in Menstrie, Clackmannanshire in August 2015.

The court was told he pursued John Rawding along a footpath and accelerated towards him.

During the trial, Mr Rawding accepted in evidence that he had stolen the mountain bike, but was never prosecuted.

He said he thought the bike, which belonged to Mr McKnight's then-girlfriend, had been abandoned.