Image caption Jeffrey Underwood was placed on the sex offenders register at Dundee Sheriff Court

A man caught with "some of the most appalling" child abuse material a sheriff said he had ever encountered has been given a community sentence.

Jeffrey Underwood was caught with almost 20,000 photos and videos of children as young as three.

Underwood, 48, admitted two charges committed over more than three-and-a-half years.

He was placed on supervision for three years and ordered to take part in a sex offenders group work programme.

Underwood was also placed on the sex offenders register for three years.

Depute Nicola Gillespie previously told Dundee Sheriff Court that officers raided Underwood's home last October.

She said that a laptop, an external hard drive, USB stick and a tablet were recovered, containing 19,917 still images and nine videos of indecent images of children.

The fiscal said there were also 1,183 extreme pornography images and one video.

Miss Gillespie said: "He appears to have been actively carrying out searches for children, particularly young children."

'Real abuse'

The court was told the offences were committed between March 2014 and October last year.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker Smith said Underwood was a "lonely and isolated" man.

He added: "He has never been in trouble before but now he finds himself charged with two very serious offences."

Sheriff Alastair Brown told Underwood: "The kind of stuff you were looking at is illegal, and it is illegal because when it is produced children get hurt.

"These are real children suffering real abuse and it does real damage.

"If you look at this stuff again, if you have anything to do with it, you are going to end up in prison."