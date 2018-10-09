Teenagers charged over Dundee indoor market fire
- 9 October 2018
Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a fire at an indoor market in Dundee last month.
More than 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at the building in Main Street on Wednesday 12 September.
Police said two boys, aged 13 and 15, would be reported to the children's reporter and the procurator fiscal.
A report will be submitted to the procurator Fiscal in respect of a 16-year-old male.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries are continuing."