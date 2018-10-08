Castle Huntly absconder Ross Anderson traced
A prisoner who failed to return to return to HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee after a period of home leave has been traced, police have confirmed.
Ross Anderson, 27, was reported missing at about 17:00 on Saturday.
Officers previously issued an appeal for information, saying that Anderson was believed to have connections in the Edinburgh area.