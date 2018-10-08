Image caption Perth Sheriff Court was told Douglas Wilkinson had accumulated drug debts

A man who helped an organised crime gang bring more than £100,000 worth of cocaine into Scotland has been jailed for 45 months.

Douglas Wilkinson, 48, was caught with almost a quarter of a kilo of the drug at his home in Dundee.

A court heard Wilkinson had accumulated drug debts and became involved with a Nottingham-based gang to pay off the money.

Wilkinson admitted being concerned in the supply of the drug last November.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of amphetamine on the same date.

Depute fiscal Stewart Duncan told Perth Sheriff Court that police acting on intelligence searched Wilkinson as he left a train at Perth Railway Station.

Wilkinson told officers: "I have drugs in my hoodie pocket. I was due somebody money so it was to pay them off."

The court heard that the cocaine subsequently recovered from Wilkinson's home was about 85% pure, with a street value of about £102,000.

The court was told that Wilkinson "bitterly regretted" his involvement in drug dealing.

Sheriff William Wood told him: "Bearing in mind that the availability of Class A drugs is a scourge on society which encourages crime, wrecks families and ruins lives, only a substantial custodial sentence is appropriate.

"I also take into account that it was connected to serious, organised crime."