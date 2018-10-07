Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ross Anderson was due to return to HMP Castle Huntly after a period of home leave

Members of the public have been warned not to approach a prisoner who has failed to return after home leave from HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee.

Ross Anderson, 27, was reported missing at about 17:00 on Saturday.

Police said he is believed to have connections in the Edinburgh area.

He is described as being 5ft 11in tall, with short blonde hair blue eyes and a beard. Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to contact police.