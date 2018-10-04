Gas leak found at Stirling business park
- 4 October 2018
A business park in Stirling has been cordoned off after a gas leak was discovered at the site.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted to the leak at Castle Business Park shortly after 14:00 on Thursday.
They sent four appliances to the scene and said firefighters had identified a leak and were in the process of making it safe.
The service said there were no reports of any casualties.