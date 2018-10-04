Image copyright Google Image caption A gas leak was identified by firefighters at Castle Business Park in Stirling

A business park in Stirling has been cordoned off after a gas leak was discovered at the site.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted to the leak at Castle Business Park shortly after 14:00 on Thursday.

They sent four appliances to the scene and said firefighters had identified a leak and were in the process of making it safe.

The service said there were no reports of any casualties.