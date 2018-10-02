Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption Two Geocaching players found the drugs belonging to Albert Ramsay using GPS

A forgotten drug stash hidden in a dry stone dyke in Angus "for years" was found by players of an online game, a court has heard.

Two Geocaching enthusiasts found heroin worth £24,000 in 2016 on a rural road while hunting for "treasures."

In the game players around the world use GPS co-ordinates to hunt caches hidden and logged online.

Instead they uncovered a black bag containing drugs that were later linked to Albert Ramsay, from Dundee.

The Geocaching enthusiasts found the bag on a remote rural road at Kingennie which only occasionally used by ramblers, dog walkers and for agricultural vehicles.

They drove to the location following the co-ordinates given to them by the game to hunt a hidden "treasure", Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

'No knowledge'

They stopped when the GPS showed they were close and found the black bag, assuming it was the treasure.

Instead it contained a set of digital scales and bags of "a rock like substance."

DNA found on the knotted bags of the drug led police to Albert Ramsay.

When Ramsay, 50, was arrested he told officers he "hadn't sold heroin for years".

Fiscal depute Saima Rasheed told the court: "There was 242.6 grams of heroin inside with a maximum value of £24,200. The accused's DNA was found within a knot on one of the bags.

"When he was interviewed he stated he had never been to the unregistered track where the bag was found.

"He said he had no knowledge of the contents."

Ramsay, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of diamorphine on 27 August 2016.

'Custodial sentence'

Defence solicitor Kevin Hampton said Ramsay had "no idea" how the drugs got to the remote location, some 20 miles from his Dundee home.

"The very clear inference [from the DNA] is that he was involved.

"He has no recollection of that. He says he did not put the bag in that location."

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC deferred sentence until later this month for social work background reports and released Ramsay on bail.

She said: "Given the level of drugs a custodial sentence is what is most likely here."