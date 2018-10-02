Image copyright Keptie Friends Image caption Police were called shortly after the find to take the bullets away

An ammunition belt containing live bullets has been found in an Arbroath pond during a community clean-up.

The find was made at Keptie Pond during a monthly clean by the Keptie Friends group on Sunday.

Police were called to take the ammunitition away and inquiries are now being made by the MoD.

The group's chairwoman, Morag Lindsay, said it was more unusual than their typical finds which consist mainly of litter and dog waste.

We had our soup and cakes with the bullets nearby, we don't let anything put us off. Morag Lindsay, Keptie Friends

The bullets were found in a plastic bag by a new volunteer who was on his first outing with the group.

She said: "Melvyn Price joined us for the first time on Sunday wearing waders and in the foot deep water he found the plastic carrier bag and thought it was heavier than expected for just litter so he examined the contents.

"A shout went up of 'live ammo' and a few of the members took a closer look.

"We've found many unusual things in the pond, a boomerang, old style video tapes, car tyres but the bandolier of bullets takes the biscuit, definitely the strangest find yet."

Image copyright Keptie Friends Image caption Melvyn Price, a new member to the group, discovered the bullets

Ms Lindsay said the group is hoping for a less eventful day when it meets up again at the end of October.

She added: "We considered what we should do and decided to call the police as we were concerned there might be more than just bullets dumped there.

"We had our soup and cakes with the bullets nearby, we don't let anything put us off."

Police arrived soon after the call, and took the bullets away for further investigation.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A police spokesman said: "We can confirm that inquiries are being carried out after ammunition was found within Keptie Pond in Arbroath on Sunday 30th September.

"If anyone has any information as to how the ammunition came to be there, please contact Police Scotland."