Image caption Jack Moffat is described as having red to auburn hair and has acne scars on his face

Police are warning people not to approach a teenager they are tracing in connection with an incident in Pitlochry.

Officers are appealing for information about 19-year-old Jack Edward Moffat, following an incident on 21 June.

He is described as 5ft 10in, of slim build, with short red to auburn coloured hair, blue eyes and has acne scars on his face.

Police could not give detail about the nature of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Members of the public are asked not to approach Moffat but should contact police as a matter of urgency if they have information."