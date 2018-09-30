Image copyright Scott McBride

A teenage boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire that ripped through a school in Dundee.

More than 50 firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze at Braeview Academy which broke out on 11 September.

Police Scotland said a 15-year-old boy had been referred to the youth justice assessor.

No-one was injured but the school was badly damaged and pupils had to be moved elsewhere.

Local Area Commander Ch Insp Nicola Russell said residents should report any anti-social behaviour.

She said: "The majority of young people in the city never come to the attention of the police, but unfortunately there is a minority that get involved in anti-social behaviour or disorder.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated and Police Scotland will continue to work with our fellow emergency services and partner agencies to prevent this type of behaviour occurring in the first instance."