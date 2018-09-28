Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Michael McArthur died following the crash on Thursday

A 26-year-old man who died after a crash involving a bus and a cherry-picker near Stirling has been named.

He was Michael McArthur, from Rothesay in Argyll and Bute. The incident happened in Doune on Thursday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesman said officers were conducting "a thorough investigation to establish exactly what happened during this incident".

On Wednesday night, another cherry-picker crashed through a bus stop onto a bus in Glasgow's George Square.

A worker suffered minor injuries and was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.