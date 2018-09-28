Image caption Mr Robertson was cleared of the charges at Falkirk Sheriff Court

A football coach who was accused of sending four young players sexual messages on Snapchat has been cleared of the allegations against him.

Alexander Robertson, 22, was an assistant coach for Stirling Albion until he was suspended last year.

Some of the boys, who were 14 or 15 at the time, claimed he asked them to send pictures of their "tensed" legs and other body parts.

Mr Robertson said the only picture he requested was of a boy's injured knee.

The injured knee picture was the only photograph recovered by detectives who examined the boys' phones.

After a five-day trial at Falkirk Sheriff Court, jurors took an hour and a half to find Robertson not guilty of the four remaining charges against him - a fifth had already been dropped by the prosecution.

Sheriff John Mundy described the case as "difficult".

'I couldn't guess'

Outside the court, Mr Robertson said it was "too early to say" if he would now try to rebuild his football career.

He will continue studying social policy at Edinburgh University.

The allegations emerged in 2017 when players were overheard speaking on a bus coming back from an away game in Inverness.

Adults on the bus contacted Stirling Albion's child protection officer and police were then called.

Mr Robertson consistently denied sending sexual communications to minors, saying it was "not in his nature" to send boys inappropriate messages, and he had never asked for, or been sent, pictures of "tensed body parts".

Asked in evidence if he knew of any reason why the boys had made the allegations, he said: "I couldn't guess. I can't find any reason."

Defence solicitor Virgil Crawford told jurors there were "many inconsistencies" in Mr Robertson's accusers' accounts.