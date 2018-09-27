A 26-year-old man has died after a crash involving a bus and a cherry-picker near Stirling.

The incident happened at about 10:25 in Balkerach Street, Doune.

The road is currently closed due to the incident and further investigations are being carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries into the full circumstances of the collision are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive have been notified."

On Wednesday night, another cherry-picker crashed through a bus stop onto a bus in Glasgow's George Square.

A worker suffered minor injuries and was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.