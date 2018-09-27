Body of a man found on Dundee beach by member of the public
- 27 September 2018
A man's body has been found on a beach in Dundee by a member of the public.
Police were called to the Grassy Beach area of Dundee at about 08:35.
The man was believed to have entered the River Tay from the Tay Bridge on Wednesday 12 September.
Police believe there are no suspicious circumstances and the family of the man has been informed.