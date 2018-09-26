Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on a footpath between Forth Crescent and South Road

A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with an assault and robbery in Dundee.

The incident happened between 19:15 and 20:00 on a footpath between Forth Crescent and South Road, when a 46-year old was approached by two men.

He was then assaulted and had his mobile phone and wallet stolen.

The 16-year-old male was subsequently released, pending further questioning by police, who are appealing for more information.

Officers would like to trace two men in connection with the incident.

The first is described as about 5ft 8in tall and of a medium build, wearing a light-coloured hooded top and carrying a black rucksack.

The second man is also described as about 5ft 8in, of thin build, and wearing all dark clothing.