Man charged over 'knife disturbance' at Montrose medical centre
- 26 September 2018
A man has been charged following a disturbance involving a knife at a health centre in Montrose.
One man was injured in the incident which happened at about 16:55 on Tuesday at Links Health Centre in Frank Wood Way.
Police said the incident was contained to a specific building and that there was no wider risk to the public.
The 42-year-old man is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court later.