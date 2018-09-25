Image copyright Paul Reid Image caption The Osprey was taken from Arbroath marina on Saturday

A couple accused of stealing a yacht from a Scottish harbour have appeared in court to deny the charge.

Richard Gould and Vivienne Duke told a court they were on a spiritual lifestyle experience.

Prosecutors allege the pair stole the yacht from Arbroath marina on Saturday and spent more than 40 hours on the Osprey - in the North Sea.

They were arrested on Monday and earlier appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Defence solicitor Billy Rennie, representing both of them, said the case had an "unusual" background.

He told the court the couple had been travelling for the past two years from the north of England and were following a shamanic lifestyle experience and that they "live with nature".

'Somewhat unusual'

He said: "They don't have a fixed address and don't require a home. They have made that lifestyle choice."

He told the court: "The position in relation to this case is somewhat unusual.

"I've explained to them that their backgrounds don't easily lend themselves to the court system.

"They have no difficulty staying in the area until the case is completed."

Procurator fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said the Crown opposed bail on the basis the pair had no fixed abode.

He added: "They have been travelling and if they don't turn up it would be very difficult to find them."

Gould, 41, and Duke, 51, whose addresses were recorded as c/o Bruce & Co Solicitors, High Street, Arbroath, denied a charge on summary complaint of theft committed on 22 September.

A trial date was set for November and the couple were released on bail on condition that they sign on at Arbroath police office three times a week ahead of the trial.