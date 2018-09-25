Image copyright Maggie's Image caption Judy Murray and Maggie's chief executive Laura Lee with the penguin called The Don

Judy Murray has become the owner of a penguin sculpture based on Andy Murray's 2013 Wimbledon win at a charity auction in Dundee.

Sculptures from the Penguin Parade, in aid of cancer charity Maggie's, raised £540,000 in an auction at the V&A.

The penguins were designed by local artists and placed across Tayside and Fife as part of the summer art trail.

The most expensive penguin sold was called P-Pick Up The Phone Penguin, selling for £11,000.

A map, app and sticker book were released to help people find the penguins with over 5,000 apps downloaded and about 13,000 sticker books sold.

The Andy Murray sculpture, called The Don, was drawn by Angela Nisbet and features the Wimbledon trophy, a tennis T-shirt and strawberries.

The penguin was displayed at the Fergusson Gallery in Perth.

A sculpture signed and sponsored by Simple Minds called Tiaki The Blue Penguin from New Zealand Visits Dundee was sold for £6,000.

Other penguins included one sponsored by Lorraine Kelly and designs based on Dundee's sports teams.

The money raised will go to the charity's branch at Ninewells Hospital, which provides free practical and emotional support for people living with cancer.

Image copyright Maggie's Image caption Tiaki The Blue Penguin from New Zealand was sponsored by Simple Minds

Maggie's chief executive Laura Lee said: "It has been a joy to watch the Maggie's Penguin Parade unfold - from an idea by our Maggie's Dundee Fundraising Board chair Shirley Linton, to seeing the happiness they spread while stationed around Tayside, to auction where they have found new homes while raising an extraordinary amount to help Maggie's reach as many people with cancer as possible.

"It has been an inspiring and uplifting way of raising essential funds for our cancer support centre in Dundee while also informing a whole new audience of the free practical and emotional support available at Maggie's across Scotland and the rest of the UK."

The penguins were gathered at Dundee's Slessor Garden's before the auction as part of a farewell ceremony.

Maggie's Dundee Fundraising Board chairwoman Shirley Linton said: "Ever since I first had the idea for a penguin art trail in Dundee I had a feeling it would be special.

"It has been a huge team effort over the last few years, but I am so pleased at how well the penguins have been received and completely humbled by the amount they have raised to help people in Dundee live well with cancer."