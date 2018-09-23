Twelve evacuated in Auchterarder overnight fire
- 23 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Twelve people have been evacuated from the homes in a Perthshire town during an overnight fire.
The emergency services were called to the Feus area of Auchterarder at about 02:50.
The fire is believed to have started in a garage attached to a house.
There were no reports of injuries but a road has been closed by police while the firefighters work at the scene.