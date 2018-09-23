Tayside and Central Scotland

Twelve evacuated in Auchterarder overnight fire

Twelve people have been evacuated from the homes in a Perthshire town during an overnight fire.

The emergency services were called to the Feus area of Auchterarder at about 02:50.

The fire is believed to have started in a garage attached to a house.

There were no reports of injuries but a road has been closed by police while the firefighters work at the scene.

