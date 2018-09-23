V&A Dundee welcomes 27,000 in first week

Image copyright Ross Fraser McLean Image caption Thousands turned out for the 3D concert and light installation

The first week at the V&A Dundee has attracted more than 27,000 people to the new museum.

A total of 27,201 art lovers crossed the riverside attraction's door during the seven days following the opening on 15 September.

The opening weekend's accompanying 3D festival brought 22,600 people to nearby Slessor Gardens for concerts and light shows.

The museum aims to welcome more than 500,000 visitors in its first year.

On the eve of the museum's official opening, 10,000 people gathered to enjoy headliners Primal Scream and a special light and sound installation.

On Saturday 15 September, the 3D Festival continued and was attended by 12,600 people.

'A very busy week'

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said: "V&A Dundee officially opened its doors last Saturday and since then more than 27,000 people have explored this wonderful building and its fantastic galleries.

"Kengo Kuma, the architect who designed V&A Dundee, wanted the museum to become a new living room for the city and it's been a joy to watch people from Dundee and further afield make themselves at home.

Image copyright Ross Fraser mcLean Image caption Primal Scream on stage at Slessor Gardens

"As well as museum visitors, we have also celebrated the opening of V&A Dundee with the 22,600 people who joined us for the 3D Festival.

"It's been a very busy week, and I'd like to thank everybody who has helped us celebrate this historic moment and all those who came to V&A Dundee during our opening week. We're very much looking forward to welcoming even more visitors to the museum."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A first look inside the V&A Dundee

On Friday 14 September 2,155 people were welcomed into the museum for a special "sneak peek" tour on the eve of the official opening, including schoolchildren, teachers, those who had taken part in V&A Dundee pre-opening learning projects and members of local community groups.

Two press preview days held in the lead-up to the museum opening were attended by about 300 journalists, bloggers and vloggers from across the world.

Within the first 12 months of opening, it is forecast V&A Dundee will welcome about 500,000 visitors. After the first 12 months it is forecast the new museum will attract about 350,000 visitors annually.