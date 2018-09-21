A man who died in a one-vehicle crash in Perthshire has been named by police as Christian Wishart, 44, from Crieff.

The accident happened on the Auchterarder to Muthill road at Machany Bridge at about 15:45 on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries into the full set of circumstances of the incident are ongoing."