Driver, 44, killed in Perthshire crash named
- 21 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man who died in a one-vehicle crash in Perthshire has been named by police as Christian Wishart, 44, from Crieff.
The accident happened on the Auchterarder to Muthill road at Machany Bridge at about 15:45 on Tuesday.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries into the full set of circumstances of the incident are ongoing."