Image copyright Google Image caption Two of the men represent the Upper Braes ward in Falkirk

Two councillors have been charged by police following an investigation into planning concerns in Falkirk.

Labour's John McLuckie, deputy convener of the council's planning committee, Conservative planning committee member James Kerr, and a third man were charged on Wednesday.

Police said it followed an investigation by the Economic Crime and Financial Investigation Unit.

Both councillors have been suspended by their parties.

The men both represent the Upper Braes ward in Falkirk.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Three men have been charged following an investigation by the Economic Crime and Financial Investigation Unit into planning concerns raised in Falkirk.

"The men, aged 50, 55 and 63 were charged on 19 September and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

A spokesman for Falkirk Council said: "We have been made aware of this matter. We cannot make any comment at this time."