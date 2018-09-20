Image copyright SSPCA Image caption Ice needed emergency surgery after a pellet was detected in his stomach

An animal welfare charity has appealed for information after a cat was shot three times with an air rifle in Falkirk.

The Scottish SPCA said it was the second cat shooting in the town in three months.

The cat, called Ice, required emergency surgery after a pellet was detected in his stomach after the incident, which happened around the 8 September.

SSPCA inspector Robyn Gray said Ice "must have been in extreme pain."

She said: "Thankfully his owners acted very quickly and when they became concerned about his behaviour they immediately took him to the vet, which saved his life.

"The first incident happened in June and Oreo, the cat involved, lost an eye due to the thoughtless actions of the thug involved."