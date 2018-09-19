Man seriously injured in Camelon road collision
- 19 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Camelon, near Falkirk.
The incident happened on Glasgow Road outside the Mariner Centre.
Police said the road had been closed between the Tesco junction and Camelon roundabout and that motorists should avoid the area.
A Police Scotland spokesman said the injured man was being treated at the scene by Scottish Ambulance Service paramedics.