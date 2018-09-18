Tayside and Central Scotland

Appeal after fatal crash at Machany Bridge, Perthshire

One person has died following a one-vehicle crash in Perthshire.

The accident happened on the Auchterarder to Muthill road at Machany Bridge at about 15:45.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

