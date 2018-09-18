Image copyright Google Image caption Dylan Walker was also placed on the sex offenders register at the High Court in Livingston

A teenager who raped a 12-year-old girl after giving her alcohol during a drinking game has been sentenced to four years detention.

Dylan Walker, 19, was found guilty of carrying out the assault at an address in Stirling in 2016.

Walker was also convicted of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl on various occasions in Stirling in the summer of 2014.

He will be supervised for a further two years following his release.

'High risk'

Walker was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Drew McKenzie, defending, told the High Court in Livingston that Walker's childhood had been blighted by "sustained exposure to abuse, neglect and trauma".

Judge Lord Arthurson told Walker: "You have been found guilty of concerning offending against small children.

"The risk represented by you of further sexual offending against adult and adolescent females is high.

"I have concluded that you present a high risk of causing serious harm and detention is necessary to protect the public."