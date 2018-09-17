Police have appealed for information after a 29-year-old skateboarder was assaulted by a man in Perth.

The assailant was part of a group of men who were standing near the Old Pavilion on South Inch at about 20:00 on Saturday.

Police said the skateboarder sustained minor facial bruising as a result of the incident.

The suspect was described as white, about 19-years-old, 6ft tall, with short dark hair.

He wore a black jumper and a Burberry-styled buttoned shirt and jeans.

Officers said a number of people were in the area at the time, including dog walkers, one of whom helped the victim after the incident.