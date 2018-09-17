Tayside and Central Scotland

Skateboarder injured after attack in Perth

  • 17 September 2018
South Inch

Police have appealed for information after a 29-year-old skateboarder was assaulted by a man in Perth.

The assailant was part of a group of men who were standing near the Old Pavilion on South Inch at about 20:00 on Saturday.

Police said the skateboarder sustained minor facial bruising as a result of the incident.

The suspect was described as white, about 19-years-old, 6ft tall, with short dark hair.

He wore a black jumper and a Burberry-styled buttoned shirt and jeans.

Officers said a number of people were in the area at the time, including dog walkers, one of whom helped the victim after the incident.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites