A man was thrown from his car and injured after crashing into a tree on the M9 on Saturday evening.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they administered first aid to the casualty before he was passed into the care of ambulance staff.

The extent of his injuries are still unknown following the collision, which happened on the Bannockburn to Craigforth stretch of the M9.

The A811 at the Cambusbarron overbridge was closed following the crash.