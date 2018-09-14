Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at Caird Park Golf Club in Dundee

A man has appeared in court charged over a chainsaw attack in Dundee.

Joe Brown is accused of trying to kill Arthur Innes in the incident at Caird Park Golf Club in May this year.

Prosecutors said Mr Brown, 45, struck Mr Innes on the head and body with the chainsaw and then "with its engine running".

Mr Brown made no plea during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow. Lord Matthews continued the case until later this month.

Mr Brown also faces a charge of attacking Andrew Hay at the golf club on the same day with a stun gun.

He faces further allegations including acting in a threatening and abusive manner.