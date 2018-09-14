Thousands to attend V&A Dundee 3D Festival

Image copyright Hufton+Crow Image caption The museum opens to the general public on Saturday

V&A Dundee's opening weekend will launch later with a sold-out festival headlined by Primal Scream.

About 10,000 people are expected at the 3D Festival in Slessor Gardens, which also includes performances from Lewis Capaldi and Dundee musician Be Charlotte.

The event will be broadcast from 21:00 on BBC Two Scotland.

The £80.1m museum opens on Saturday but the balloted ticket-only opening weekend has sold out.

About 2,000 local children and community group representatives will visit the museum on Friday.

Image caption Dundee musician Be Charlotte will perform on both days of the festival

Saturday's day festival in Slessor Gardens, which is not ticketed, includes performances from Dundee musicians Kyle Falconer and Gary Clark.

The V&A Dundee's Young People's Collective have designed the festival with promoters DF Concerts and Events.

Dundee musician Be Charlotte says the city is a great place for creativity

The museum was designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and is expected to attract 500,000 visitors in its first year.

The design galleries include 300 objects, including Charles Rennie Mackintosh's Oak Room, the conserved and painstakingly reconstructed interior of Miss Cranston's Ingram Street tearoom which has been not been seen for 50 years.