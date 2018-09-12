Dundee hit by second huge fire in 24 hours

Image copyright PA

A large fire has ripped through an indoor market in Dundee - the second major blaze in the city in 24 hours.

More than 60 firefighters and nine appliances were tackling the fire at the Hilltown Indoor Market.

Witnesses reported seeing walls collapsing and Police Scotland confirmed the building was heavily damaged.

The fire came the day after another major fire badly damaged Braeview Academy.

Image copyright Steve Beattie

Dylan Drummond, a videographer and photographer from Dundee, said hundreds of onlookers were at the scene.

He said: "On the day after a fire in one of our high schools, to see smoke on the Dundee skyline, close to the opening of the opening of the V&A museum is horrific.

"There's smoke, it's a clear sky, you can really see it from far away, the stink is horrendous.

He added: "A building fell down, looked like the fire brigade were hosing it down. The flames are mental, it looks like the whole building's on fire."

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 18:15 on Wednesday.

The blaze began in the roof of the building before spreading.

Nine pump appliances are in attendance, as well as a command support unit and an incident support unit.

A neighbouring gym was evacuated, but the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said there were no reports of injuries.

Police Scotland closed surrounding roads including Thistle Street, Main Street, Dens Road and Isla Street.

A spokesman added the building had "more or less collapsed".

It is understood the market has been out of use for some time.