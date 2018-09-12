Teenager convicted of sexually abusing two schoolboys
A teenager who was convicted of sexually abusing two schoolboys aged seven and 10 has been sentenced to four years detention.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, committed the offences in Stirlingshire between 2016 and 2017.
The boy was found guilty of raping the seven-year-old and attempting to rape the 10-year-old.
He will be monitored in the community for two years after his release.
The High Court in Glasgow heard the boy is considered to be at high risk of re-offending.
Judge Robert Weir QC told the accused: "The rape and attempted rape occurred when you were around 15 years of age.
"Given you age these offences were opportunistic rather than planned.
"You are assessed as posing a significant risk of other sexual offending.
"You present a risk of serious harm to the public."
The court heard the teenager had a troubled childhood and claimed he was himself sexually abused when a child.
He was placed on the sex offenders' register.