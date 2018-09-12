Man found guilty of Gleneagles hotel armed robbery
- 12 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been convicted of a £500,000 armed jewellery heist at Gleneagles hotel.
Richard Fleming, 42, used hammers, a pistol and a machete during the raid last June.
A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh found Fleming, from London, guilty of assault and armed robbery at the five star Perthshire retreat.
Liam Richardson, 30, admitted his involvement in the robbery at an earlier hearing.
The fifty Rolex watches stolen from the Mappin and Webb boutique have never been recovered.