Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Annalise Johnstone's body was discovered in woodland near the B8062 on 10 May

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of another woman whose body was found near a roadside almost four months ago.

Annalise Johnstone, 22, was found dead in a wooded area near the B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning in Perth and Kinross on 10 May.

Police said a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death.

A 24-year-old man was previously charged with Ms Johnstone's murder.

Ms Johnstone's brother Jordan Johnstone, 24, was also charged with theft when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on 25 May.