Tayside and Central Scotland

Woman arrested over Perthshire roadside death

  • 6 September 2018
Annalise Johnstone Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC
Image caption Annalise Johnstone's body was discovered in woodland near the B8062 on 10 May

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of another woman whose body was found near a roadside almost four months ago.

Annalise Johnstone, 22, was found dead in a wooded area near the B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning in Perth and Kinross on 10 May.

Police said a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death.

A 24-year-old man was previously charged with Ms Johnstone's murder.

Ms Johnstone's brother Jordan Johnstone, 24, was also charged with theft when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on 25 May.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites