Bomb squad called in after device found in Dundee home
- 6 September 2018
Police have called in bomb squad officers after a device was found during a search of a home in Dundee.
A 100m (328ft) cordon was placed around the property in Carlochie Place following the discovery, and residents have been evacuated.
Police said a man had been arrested and there was no wider public threat.
A police spokesman said there were currently road closures in place at Greendykes, Craigie Avenue and Carlochie Place.