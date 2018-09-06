Police have called in bomb squad officers after a device was found during a search of a home in Dundee.

A 100m (328ft) cordon was placed around the property in Carlochie Place following the discovery, and residents have been evacuated.

Police said a man had been arrested and there was no wider public threat.

A police spokesman said there were currently road closures in place at Greendykes, Craigie Avenue and Carlochie Place.