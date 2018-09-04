Residents rescued after blaze in Dundee flat
- 4 September 2018
Several residents have been rescued by fire crews after a blaze in a block of flats in Dundee City centre.
Emergency services were called to the building in the Nethergate, near Dundee Contemporary Arts, shortly after 15:00.
The road has been closed while fire crews deal with the incident.
At least one person was rescued by a Scottish Fire and Rescue aerial unit - four other appliances attended the scene along with police and the Scottish Ambulance Service.