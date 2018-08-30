Image copyright PA Image caption The rare annual was published before the appearance of Dennis the Menace

A rare copy of the first Beano annual, published before the appearance of Dennis the Menace, has sold for £2,700 at auction.

The 1940 Beano Book was issued around the outbreak of the World War Two in 1939.

It came a year after the weekly comic was first brought out by Dundee-based DC Thomson in July 1938.

The annual had been expected to fetch between £1,200 and £1,500 at the auction at Keys in Aylsham, Norfolk.

It is the first of 79 Beano annuals published to date and features comic strips, stories and illustrations - but does not include mischief-maker Dennis the Menace, who made his first appearance in 1951.

His pet dog Gnasher was introduced in 1968.

Image copyright PA Image caption The annual was published in 1939, a year after Dundee-based DC Thomson put out the first weekly comic.