Image copyright Google Image caption The project will extend the dual carriageway north of Luncarty

The construction contract to turn a six-mile (9.5km) section of the A9 into a dual carriageway has been awarded.

Balfour Beattie will carry out work on the £96m project to upgrade the section between Luncarty and Pass of Birnam.

The Scottish government is committed to making the whole route between Perth and Inverness dual carriageway, at a cost of £3bn, by 2025.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said the announcement was a "significant milestone".

Work on the new section includes four bridges and the widening of an underpass, with a side road also requiring a new bridge.

New jobs

The first section of the A9 Dualling Programme - from Kincraig to Dalraddy - was was opened in September 2017.

Mr Matheson said: "This marks another significant milestone in the timeline of this major transport infrastructure project for Scotland to upgrade 80 miles of single carriageway between Perth and Inverness.

"This investment will vastly improve connectivity between the Highlands and Islands and Scotland's central belt, delivering far-reaching benefits to the wider Scottish economy.

"The dualling of the A9 will create hundreds of new jobs throughout the construction phases, which will leave a lasting legacy of a highly skilled workforce, bolstering Scotland's construction industry."

Safer route

The new work will mean the first nine miles (15km) of the road north of Perth will be of continuous dual carriageway.

Hector MacAulay, Balfour Beatty managing director for Scotland, said the work should make the route safer for drivers.

"We are delighted to be part of the major programme to upgrade the A9," he said.

"We look forward to delivering this important infrastructure project which will bring travel and safety improvements to all road users whilst generating significant benefit to the local community and economy."