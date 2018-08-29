Woman biker killed in A9 crash with Ross County fans' bus is named
- 29 August 2018
A 43-year-old woman who died after a motorbike and a bus carrying Ross County football fans collided on the A9 in Perthshire has been named.
Carol Walker, from Aberdeen, was a pillion passenger on the bike, which crashed near Kindallachan at about 11:10 on Saturday.
The male rider of the bike was also injured and taken to hospital.
Police Scotland said inquiries were continuing and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.