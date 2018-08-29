Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A9 near Kindallachan

A 43-year-old woman who died after a motorbike and a bus carrying Ross County football fans collided on the A9 in Perthshire has been named.

Carol Walker, from Aberdeen, was a pillion passenger on the bike, which crashed near Kindallachan at about 11:10 on Saturday.

The male rider of the bike was also injured and taken to hospital.

Police Scotland said inquiries were continuing and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.